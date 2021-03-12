Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday wants dad Chunky Pandey to check out this throwback pic shared by his fan
bollywood

Ananya Panday wants dad Chunky Pandey to check out this throwback pic shared by his fan

Ananya Panday tweeted that she would show throwback pics of her dad, Chunky Pandey that a fan shared online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Chunky Pandey's fan has shared throwback pictures of the star.

Actor Ananya Panday was delighted to see a fan's post for her dad, actor Chunky Pandey, on Twitter and decided to respond to her. The fan had shared Chunky's old autographed pictures and a note from him.

Sharing the images, the fan had written, "@ananyapandayy check this out :) @ChunkyThePanday I was such a huge fan of yours :) #WednesdayMotivation #BollywoodFlashback."

The note said, "Thanks for the letter appreciating my acting. My forthcoming films are Zakham, Zahreelay, Tadap, Ghar Ka Chirag, Insaniyat and more. Snap enclosed."

Ananya responded with, "This is lovely @aditi_bose . Showing this to dad right away, in case he has missed it."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

After making his debut in 1981 with Sanjay Dutt-starrer Rocky, Chunky worked in many hit films, including Tezaab. The letter seems to be from sometime in late 80s.

Recently, a Twitter user went viral when she shared throwback pictures of Bollywood stars from the 60s, along with hand-written notes for her aunt who was an ardent movie fan.

Interesting black and white pictures of stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh, Raaj Kumar and Sunil Dutt, among many more, had appeared online.

After making her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 in 2019, alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya was most recently seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter last year.

She recently wrapped up the shoot of Liger, her next film that features Vijay Deverakonda. She also has a Shakun Batra film in the pipeline.

Also read: Ranvir claps back at Twitter user who called his comment on Mamata 'disgraceful'

Ananya recently opened up about facing criticism even before she made her entry in films. "I don’t remember the exact time but I remember there used to be pictures of me with my parents. At that time, I wasn’t an actor. I would go out with my parents and as I said, I was very thin. People used to say I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all those kinds of things,” she had told Bollywood Bubble.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday chunky pandey

Related Stories

tv

Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her 'son' Sheru

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:05 AM IST
music

Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video launch with kiss, he shares a cheeky pic of her. Watch

UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:02 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP