Ranvir Shorey claps back at Twitter user who called his comment on Mamata Banerjee 'disgraceful'

Ranvir Shorey clapped back at a Twitter user who called his comment on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘disgraceful’. Although Ranvir did not name Mamata, he suggested that she put herself at risk by ‘hanging out of a moving car with folded hands’ and said that she was lucky to not have injured her neck.

“With the stunt she was pulling by hanging out of a moving car with folded hands, she’s lucky she didn’t break her neck!” he wrote on Twitter.

The comment was not well-received by one Twitter user, who criticised Ranvir saying, “What a disgraceful remark. #Thoo Hope you don't treat your female friends and family members in the same way? Oh wait!”

Ranvir immediately responded that it was about ‘road safety’ and not about men or women. “Yes, I tell my female friends and family to close the door and sit back when the car is moving. Males too! It’s your lack of respect for road safety that is disgraceful,” he wrote.

Yes, I tell my female friends and family to close the door and sit back when the car is moving. Males too!

On Wednesday, Mamata sustained injuries in Nandigram during a poll campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. She was brought to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital and has been admitted since then.

"The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg," a senior doctor at the state-run hospital told PTI.





Ranvir, in his pinned tweet, has given a clear message to trolls. “Friends, with so many of you writing in to me here on #Twitter, it’s not always possible for me to reply to each and every abuse, but please know that each and every one of them has a special place in my fart,” it reads.

On the work front, Ranvir was recently seen in the Eros Now series Metro Park 2. In the last few months, he has had a number of OTT releases, including MX Player series High and Disney+ Hotstar series Pariwar. He was also seen in a supporting role in Lootcase, which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

