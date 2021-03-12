IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey claps back at Twitter user who called his comment on Mamata Banerjee 'disgraceful'
Ranvir Shorey responded to a Twitter user who called his tweet 'disgraceful'.
Ranvir Shorey responded to a Twitter user who called his tweet 'disgraceful'.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey claps back at Twitter user who called his comment on Mamata Banerjee 'disgraceful'

  • Ranvir Shorey hit back at a Twitter user who called his comment on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's injuries 'disgraceful'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:14 AM IST

Ranvir Shorey clapped back at a Twitter user who called his comment on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘disgraceful’. Although Ranvir did not name Mamata, he suggested that she put herself at risk by ‘hanging out of a moving car with folded hands’ and said that she was lucky to not have injured her neck.

“With the stunt she was pulling by hanging out of a moving car with folded hands, she’s lucky she didn’t break her neck!” he wrote on Twitter.


The comment was not well-received by one Twitter user, who criticised Ranvir saying, “What a disgraceful remark. #Thoo Hope you don't treat your female friends and family members in the same way? Oh wait!”

Ranvir immediately responded that it was about ‘road safety’ and not about men or women. “Yes, I tell my female friends and family to close the door and sit back when the car is moving. Males too! It’s your lack of respect for road safety that is disgraceful,” he wrote.


On Wednesday, Mamata sustained injuries in Nandigram during a poll campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. She was brought to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital and has been admitted since then.

"The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg," a senior doctor at the state-run hospital told PTI.


Ranvir, in his pinned tweet, has given a clear message to trolls. “Friends, with so many of you writing in to me here on #Twitter, it’s not always possible for me to reply to each and every abuse, but please know that each and every one of them has a special place in my fart,” it reads.

On the work front, Ranvir was recently seen in the Eros Now series Metro Park 2. In the last few months, he has had a number of OTT releases, including MX Player series High and Disney+ Hotstar series Pariwar. He was also seen in a supporting role in Lootcase, which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ranvir shorey mamata banerjee

Related Stories

Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
bollywood

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted divorce in August last year.
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted divorce in August last year.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey said that the possibility of him collaborating professionally with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, is unlikely. He starred in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
bollywood

Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
bollywood

Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
bollywood

Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Mira Rajput was seen in on her day out in Mumbai. She waved to the paparazzi, who spotted her in Juhu. Even Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pretty dress, gearing up for a shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP