Ranvir Shorey claps back at Twitter user who called his comment on Mamata Banerjee 'disgraceful'
- Ranvir Shorey hit back at a Twitter user who called his comment on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's injuries 'disgraceful'.
Ranvir Shorey clapped back at a Twitter user who called his comment on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘disgraceful’. Although Ranvir did not name Mamata, he suggested that she put herself at risk by ‘hanging out of a moving car with folded hands’ and said that she was lucky to not have injured her neck.
“With the stunt she was pulling by hanging out of a moving car with folded hands, she’s lucky she didn’t break her neck!” he wrote on Twitter.
The comment was not well-received by one Twitter user, who criticised Ranvir saying, “What a disgraceful remark. #Thoo Hope you don't treat your female friends and family members in the same way? Oh wait!”
Ranvir immediately responded that it was about ‘road safety’ and not about men or women. “Yes, I tell my female friends and family to close the door and sit back when the car is moving. Males too! It’s your lack of respect for road safety that is disgraceful,” he wrote.
On Wednesday, Mamata sustained injuries in Nandigram during a poll campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. She was brought to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital and has been admitted since then.
"The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg," a senior doctor at the state-run hospital told PTI.
Ranvir, in his pinned tweet, has given a clear message to trolls. “Friends, with so many of you writing in to me here on #Twitter, it’s not always possible for me to reply to each and every abuse, but please know that each and every one of them has a special place in my fart,” it reads.
On the work front, Ranvir was recently seen in the Eros Now series Metro Park 2. In the last few months, he has had a number of OTT releases, including MX Player series High and Disney+ Hotstar series Pariwar. He was also seen in a supporting role in Lootcase, which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
