Mamata releases message from hospital, says, 'Please be calm'

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, she released a video message urging people and party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. She also said she will not be rescheduling her election work for the injury but will have to remain wheelchair-bound for some time.

"It's true that I have been injured severely yesterday. I have pain in my hand, leg. There are ligament injuries too. Yesterday, I experienced pain in my head and chest. I was offering my prayer at that time. There was such a massive push that my leg got squeezed by the car," Mamata can be seen saying in the video.

"Will request everyone to be calm and exercise restraint. Don't do anything to inconvenience others. I hope to get back to my work within two to three days. I will have some problem working but I will manage. Won't cancel my meetings. But probably I will remain in the wheelchair for some time. Please cooperate with me," the Trinamool supremo said from the hospital.





The video was shared on Twitter by the All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday.

After the episode, Mamata was brought to Kolkata's SSKM hospital through a green corridor and has been admitted since then. SSKM director Monimoy Banerjee said Banerjee has a severe bone injury in her left ankle. "There were marks of injury in her right shoulder, right forearm and neck. She was complaining of chest pain and had trouble breathing," the director said.

Mamata's video can be seen as a message to her party workers who blocked trains near Kadambagachi station on the Sealdah–Hasnabad line to protest against the attack.

As Banerjee remains in hospital on Thursday, the party postponed its manifesto release. The party has informed that after Banerjee is back to her Kalighat home, the manifesto will be released.

The alleged attack, the veracity of which is being questioned by the BJP given Mamata's security arrangement, has intensified the battle centering the Nandigram seat where Mamata will be contesting against Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP just ahead of the elections — leaving his party of 21 years.

Nandigram will go to elections in the second phase on April 1. West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.