Ananya Panday wants dad Chunky Pandey to check out this throwback pic shared by his fan
- Ananya Panday tweeted that she would show throwback pics of her dad, Chunky Pandey that a fan shared online.
Actor Ananya Panday was delighted to see a fan's post for her dad, actor Chunky Pandey, on Twitter and decided to respond to her. The fan had shared Chunky's old autographed pictures and a note from him.
Sharing the images, the fan had written, "@ananyapandayy check this out :) @ChunkyThePanday I was such a huge fan of yours :) #WednesdayMotivation #BollywoodFlashback."
The note said, "Thanks for the letter appreciating my acting. My forthcoming films are Zakham, Zahreelay, Tadap, Ghar Ka Chirag, Insaniyat and more. Snap enclosed."
Ananya responded with, "This is lovely @aditi_bose . Showing this to dad right away, in case he has missed it."
After making his debut in 1981 with Sanjay Dutt-starrer Rocky, Chunky worked in many hit films, including Tezaab. The letter seems to be from sometime in late 80s.
Recently, a Twitter user went viral when she shared throwback pictures of Bollywood stars from the 60s, along with hand-written notes for her aunt who was an ardent movie fan.
Interesting black and white pictures of stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh, Raaj Kumar and Sunil Dutt, among many more, had appeared online.
After making her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 in 2019, alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya was most recently seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter last year.
She recently wrapped up the shoot of Liger, her next film that features Vijay Deverakonda. She also has a Shakun Batra film in the pipeline.
Ananya recently opened up about facing criticism even before she made her entry in films. "I don’t remember the exact time but I remember there used to be pictures of me with my parents. At that time, I wasn’t an actor. I would go out with my parents and as I said, I was very thin. People used to say I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all those kinds of things,” she had told Bollywood Bubble.
