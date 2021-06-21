Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday wishes her mom Bhavana Pandey on her birthday: 'If love had a face, it would be yours'
bollywood

Ananya Panday wishes her mom Bhavana Pandey on her birthday: 'If love had a face, it would be yours'

Ananya Panday posted two throwback pictures with her mother Bhavana Pandey to wish her mom on her birthday on Monday. See here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Ananya Panday is the older daughter of Bhavana Pandey and actor Chunky Panday.

Actor Ananya Panday, on Monday, shared a celebratory social media post for her mother Bhavna Pandey, wishing her a 'happy birthday'.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with her doting mother by her side. Wishing her mom, in the caption, she wrote, "If love had a face, it would be yours. happppy bday Maaama, love u for life."

In the pictures, Ananya Panday looked pretty in a white top and blue jeans. She paired it with a simple necklace and grey-coloured handbag. Her mother looked beautiful in a one-piece and fiery red shades, with a pair of anklets.

The post from the 22-year-old star received more than three lakh likes.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Earlier on Father's Day, Ananya had shared a post wishing her father Chunky Pandey on the occasion. She wrote, "Coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that) happy Father's Day Papa, love u the most."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has a line-up of big-banner films such as Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as the pan-India film, Liger with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.

ananya panday bollywood

