Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

He’s back on his upcoming film’s set, after waiting for nearly a year. And filmmaker Anees Bazmee couldn’t be happier, as he speaks to us from Bhool Bhulaiya 2’s shoot location.

“It has been a long period due to Covid. We’re working after all these months, no work has happened. It’s a big industry, a lot of people are involved. We entertain, Covid ho ya kuchh bhi ho. People who’ve been sad for all this while, films are the best way to bring them out of it,” he says.

The 58-year-old, who is the man behind several hit comedies such as Welcome (2007), No Entry (2005), Ready (2011), adds that he was indeed greeted by a totally different scenario when he returned to work, so many restrictions in place.

“Everybody is happy that work has finally started, but they’re a little scared and cautious also. We’re shooting with a lot of precautions and guidelines... it’s a new normal, but not very normal for us. Some difficulties are there as a director, but you’ve to work. People will be there, you’ve to maintain social distancing. It’s a new experience,” says Bazmee.

While the filmmaker is aware of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that are mandatory, but he rues the added financial burden it has put on producers.

“Zindagi se badhi koi cheez nahi hai. Tests are important, every second day. Two people are roaming around the set, telling everyone to wear their masks and sanitise. As a producer, I feel extra burden aur kharcha toh hua hai, but it’s all important,” he says.

Hoping for a better tomorrow, he adds, “The guidelines are compulsory, and we’re following them, fighting these circumstances. I wish that everyone gest the vaccine, and get well. I want the earlier atmosphere to be back for work. It’s a creative job, you feel ‘arre yaar, kya hai’ par karna padhta hai.”

