IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed
bollywood

Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first look photos from his upcoming film Anek. The film will see Ayushmann in a new look with shaved eyebrows and a thick beard.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for Anek.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared some first look photos from his upcoming film, Anek. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and will see Ayushmann in a very different look.

In the first look photos, Ayushmann is seen sitting in a red jeep in a pensive mood. He is wearing a green jacket and shirt and is seen with a thick beard and one of his eyebrows slightly shaved. A second picture showed him with Anubhav, holding the clapboard which read, 'Again'.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinha and #BhushanKumar."

Anubhav also shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, "Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK #BhushanKumar @BenarasM @Tseries."

Ayushmann and Anubhav had previously worked together in Article 15. Anubhav had served as the director on the film which garnered great critical acclaim and was a commercial hit. It was based on India’s caste divide and how a big town, upper-caste cop arrives in rural Uttar Pradesh to find the caste system deeply infesting the country’s roots. He sets out to solve a rape and murder case in the town while fighting against the corrupt judicial system and the abuse of power.

Also read: Kapil Sharma jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with police, leaves singer red-faced

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film got an OTT release and got positive reviews from critics. Anubhav's last release was Thappad with Taapsee Pannu, which also received critical acclaim.

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann also has Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayushmann khurrana

Related Stories

bollywood

Ayushmann plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of kids shouting his name

PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:05 PM IST
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Tahira on her birthday, scholarship named after Sushant Singh Rajput announced on his birthday

PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP