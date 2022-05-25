Anek's Andrea Kevichusa says a woman once asked her ‘when are you going back to your country?'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's film Anek is all set to hit the screens on May 27. The film, which also stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana, will mark Naga model Andrea Kevichusa's acting debut. Earlier, actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and Neena Gupta announced Andrea's debut in Bollywood on social media. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu says ‘be nice everyone’ as Bollywood welcomes Nagaland actor Andrea Kevichusa with Anek

Anek features Ayushmann as an undercover cop who is on a mission to restore peace in the North East region of India. In the film, Andrea will be seen in the role of a boxer named Aido.

During a new interview with DNA India, Andrea recalled an incident, when someone who didn't knew that Nagaland is a part of India, asked her, when she is going back to her country. She said, “I was probably about 16 years of age and I remember telling the makeup artist that I have a flight to Nagaland and I am dying to go back home because I miss being with my parents. And she was like, 'Oh is it? When are you going back to your country?' I was really taken aback because she didn’t really know that Nagaland is a part of India.”

She added, “It shouldn't matter how I look or what language I speak. I am an Indian because I was born in this country. I think it’s quite a disservice to the fact that people have to prove that they are an Indian. I am from Nagaland and I don’t think it's right to prove myself of being an Indian to other cities or to the rest of the country.”

Earlier, Taapsee shared a picture of Andrea in a black top and wrote, “Diversity is beautiful! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone ! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland! Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK. ANEK In Cinemas May27 #JeetegaKaunHindustan.”

