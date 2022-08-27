Angad Bedi tells Neha Dhupia to come home soon so they can 'spend her money'

Actor Neha Dhupia turned 42 on Saturday. Her husband Angad Bedi dropped a picture from their fun moments along with a quirky caption on Instagram. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and others also wished Neha on their Instagram Stories. Also Read: Angad Bedi says he had no money when he wanted to marry Neha Dhupia, took loan to buy first car ‘just to impress her’

Sharing a monochrome photo of them, Angad wrote, "Happy birthday my Juicy luicy. Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money. I love you @nehadhupia." He also added AP Dhillon's Summer High to the video. In the picture, Neha was dancing closely with Angad. And in the background of the picture, Maniesh Paul is taking selfies with Badshah. Abhishek Bachchan and Homi Adajania are spotted grooving in the photo.

Neha Dhupia re-shared the post of Angad on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Thank you my love...also look at these epic photobombs..." She tagged Maniesh Paul, Abhishek, filmmaker Homi Adajania and Badshah.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Neha was crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the victory and entered the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. Recently, Neha wore the crown again as she completed 20 years of bagging the Miss India crown. She was last seen in the film A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the was released on Disney+ Hotstar in February.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl.

