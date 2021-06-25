Angira Dhar marries her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari in secret ceremony, see wedding pics

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari are the latest Bollywood couple to have tied the knot in secrecy. The actor revealed she tied the knot with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari in April. Taking to Instagram, Angira shared two pictures from the ceremony.

In the first, Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari were seated by the haavan fire while the wedding rituals took place. While Angira opted for a traditional red saree for the wedding, Anand was seen wearing a sherwani. The couple exchanged goofy smiles in the candid picture.

In another, Angira and Anand were seen holding each other's hands while a family member performed a ritual. The picture gave a glimpse of the simple wedding decor. Angira and Anand shared identical posts to share the news. "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you," the filmmaker wrote.

Several Bollywood stars showered the couple with love. Ayushmann Khurrana took to Anand's post and wrote, "Wow congratulations you two!" Ananya Panday commented, "Awwww yay!!!!! Congratulations." Vir Das said, "What do we know? We now know you're married." Rasika Dugal wrote, "Super congratulations guys !" Gajraj Rao said, "Mubarak ho."

Fans also dropped their congratulatory messages in the comments. A few fans confessed they were pleasantly surprised. "What a surprise!" a fan said. "Lots of hearts are gonna break today, congratulations," added another.

The news of Angira and Anand's wedding comes just weeks after actor Yami Gautam announced that she has married director, Aditya Dhar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony earlier this month and shared pictures on social media to share the happy news with their fans.