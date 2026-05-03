Anil Kapoor admits to being nervous while dancing with Hema Malini in Yudh: ‘Playing a double role was a breeze’

In his Instagram Story, Kapoor shared that even after 41 years, one moment from Yudh has stayed with him – the scene where he had to dance alongside Hema Malini. While the film saw him take on a challenging double role, he admitted that matching Malini’s towering screen presence proved far more daunting than the demands of the role itself.

The 69-year-old actor admitted to feeling extremely nervous around Hema Malini , who was already an established star by then, dazzled by her “larger-than-life presence.” He also confessed that sharing the dance floor with her turned out to be one of the most challenging aspects of the film.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating 41 years of his 1985 film Yudh, which also starred prominent names like Jackie Shroff , Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini, among others. Taking to his Instagram stories on May 3, he shared a nostalgic still from the film featuring himself alongside Hema Malini, fondly reminiscing about the experience of dancing with the legendary actress

He wrote, “41 years of Yudh and I still can't forget this moment...Playing a double role was a breeze compared to dancing with Hema ji. That aspect of Yudh had me seriously nervous! She was already the biggest star of the country, with that larger than life presence...and there I was, a skinny young boy just spouting 'Jhakaas' and trying to keep up!”

Marvelling at an opportunity that not only transformed his life but also shaped his character and career, the actor expressed deep gratitude for having shared the screen with a legend like Malini. He added that these memories remain among the most cherished moments of both his life and career.

He added, “What an opportunity it was to share the frame with a legend, to dance, to learn, all while my nerves were frayed at the edges! Of the life-changing and life-forming moments that have shaped my career, this one is right up there with the best of them…”