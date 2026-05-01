Mumbai, Actor-politician Hema Malini on Thursday said she is still trying to cope with the death of her husband, superstar Dharmendra. I miss him a lot: Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra

Malini graced the inauguration of 'Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus', an expansive and evocative exhibition celebrating the enduring visual culture of Indian cinema, presented by the National Gallery of Modern Art , Mumbai, in association with the Union Ministry of Culture.

A special section of the exhibition features two tribute walls dedicated to Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle.

"I was really blessed to be with him. I miss him a lot. Now he's not there. So I don't know how I'm going to cope with it my whole life," Malini told the audience.

The actor turned emotional as she paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, remembering not just his towering contribution to Indian cinema but also the man he was beyond the screen.

"It is very meaningful for me to be part of this exhibition. This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry. It is about his journey, passion, dedication and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, 'Film is the way to connect with the heart'. He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera," she said.

Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood's "He-Man", built a legacy that spanned decades, winning millions of hearts with his performances and humility. From powerful action roles to light-hearted comedies and emotional dramas, he was one of the most admired actors of his generation.

The legendary actor passed away on November 24, 2025, days short of his 90th birthday on December 8.

As his life partner, Malini shared a more intimate glimpse into his personality.

"As his life partner, I could see how passionate he was. He touched the hearts of millions of people with his wonderful performance and behaviour. He inspired so many people, including the younger generation. As an actor, a friend and a father – he was a great man," she said.

The film industry also lost legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12 this year.

Reflecting on her personal connection with the singers, 77-year-old Malini highlighted how both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar significantly shaped her on-screen presence through their timeless songs.

"We have lost a beautiful, great singer with a golden voice. She sang for me as many songs as Lata Ji did for me," she said.

The exhibition features works by some of India's most respected photojournalists – Pradeep Chandra, Shantanu Das, Sudharak Olwe and Bandeep Singh – alongside a rare archival showcase curated by noted archivist, author and film historian, S M M Ausaja, and Neha Kamat of Kamat Foto Flash, the granddaughter of Damodar Kamat.

The exhibition also draws from NGMA's own collection, including works by Balkrishna, whose portraits of icons such as Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala and Nargis reflect the timeless allure of Bollywood's golden era.

Malini called the exhibition a rare treat and something that took her down memory lane.

"This is such a big contribution by such great people. This exhibition is a visual treat of the journey of the vast industry. Each frame carries profound memories and immortalises the character, the subject, the artist, the visualiser, and all who helped create that frame. Each poster takes us down memory lane," she said.

She also credited those working behind the scenes, from make-up artists, hairdressers and costume designers to cinematographers and photographers, for enhancing her beauty on screen.

"I'm really fortunate to be representing this beautiful industry and that too in its golden era. I'm really blessed that I was in that era when all those beautiful films were made," she said.

Veteran actor Ranjeet, Poonam Sinha, Madhoo, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar, Kiran Shantaram and others graced the occasion.

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