Anil Kapoor calls Naseeruddin Shah 'one of my biggest inspirations' on birthday, recalls their films together

Actor Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared throwback pictures with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as the latter celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Anil posted photos, stills, from their films Woh Saat Din and Karma. (Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah: When his views on Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna proved he is the most fearless actor)

In one of the photos, young Naseeruddin Shah and Anil looked away from the camera holding weapons. In the next still, a black and white picture, both stood inside a room with serious expressions on their faces.

Sharing the old pictures, Anil captioned the post, "Two films Woh 7 Din and Karma with the great Naseer Bhai (brother) that changed my life …Happy birthday to one of my biggest inspirations and actors I admire!"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Dear Sir, The movie RajKumar also starred you both, while I understand the movie didn't do well.. but Naseer sir's performance in double role was commendable. And... you were outstanding as usual. Big fan of your acting #AnilKapoor sir.. ask me anything about ur movies." Another person commented, "Woh Saat Din is one my favourite movies till date. Karma is also a fun movie and I have watched it multiple times but W7D is a classic."

Anil and Naseeruddin featured together in several films over the last few decades. Their first film together was Woh Saat Din (1983) a romantic drama film directed by Bapu. The film stars Anil, Naseeruddin and Padmini Kolhapure. It was Anil's first lead role in a Hindi movie. They next featured in Karma (1986) directed by Subhash Ghai. The film starred Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon and Anupam Kher.

After a decade, Anil and Naseeruddin came together for Rajkumar (1996) a fantasy film directed by Pankaj Parashar. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Mishra.

Fans will see Naseeruddin next in the upcoming dark comedy Kuttey. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film also features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raaj Mehta, the film released in theatres last month. Anil will also be a part of his daughter-producer Rhea Kapoor's upcoming project. The film will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and reportedly Shehnaaz Gill.

