Anil Kapoor finds rare pic with Sridevi from Mr India sets, comments on director Shekhar Kapur

Anil Kapoor came across an unseen picture from the sets of his 19837 film Mr India on Friday. The candid picture shows Anil and Sridevi posing together and director Shekhar Kapur pushing Anil from behind. As a Twitter user shared the rare picture, Anil reacted to it saying, "That’s a rare pic .. (heart emoticon) seen it for the first time .. @shekharkapur Shekhar looking (thumbs up sign and okay hand emoji)." Also read: Anil Kapoor shares clips from memorable films, pens note on Satish Kaushik birth anniversary. 'I wish we had more time'

An unseen picture from Mr India sets has surfaced online.

The behind-the-scene picture has Anil in his popular brown blazer and hat look as he embraces Sridevi, who is seen in a long white dress. Shekhar looks older now while Anil continues to maintain his looks. Sridevi is no more. The film was directed by Boney Kapoor who went on to marry Sridevi 10 years later.

Anil Kapoor saw a rare picture from Mr India sets on Twitter.

Mr India was directed by Shekhar Kapur and was a blockbuster. It also starred Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik and Annu Kapoor. Amrish Puri died in 2005 and Satish died last month. Satish played the role of Anil's friend and cook Calender in the film. He was just 66 and died soon after Holi celebrations on March 8.

On Thursday, Anil attended the birth anniversary function of Satish in Mumbai and also penned a note in his remembrance on Instagram. Sharing a video montage of their several films together, Anil wrote, “While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend.”

