Anil Kapoor shares clips from memorable films, pens note on Satish Kaushik birth anniversary. 'I wish we had more time'

Satish Kaushik died in March this year. The late actor-filmmaker was born on April 13, 1956 in Haryana. On his birth anniversary, his friend, actor Anil Kapoor shared a video montage featuring the two together in their old films such as Mr India (1987) and Ram Lakhan (1989). He also shared their photos over the years as he wrote him a heartfelt caption, a part of which read, "I miss you beyond words..." Also read: When Satish Kaushik gave credit for revival of his career to Anil Kapoor, said 'relations are worth more than money' Anil Kapoor shared a video of Satish Kaushik's famous films on Instagram.

Satish Kaushik had worked in many films with Anil Kapoor. One of his most iconic roles was that of Calendar in Sridevi and Anil-starrer Mr India. In his tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, Anil included some of Satish's famous lines and scenes from their films Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Gharwali Baharwali, and more. He also included clips from Satish's films such as Deewana Mastana, where he played Pappu Pager, in his Instagram Reels.

In his caption, Anil wrote, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life… I miss you beyond words Satish… I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing… Happy birthday my friend…"

Actor Gajraj Rao commented on the video, "Beautiful tribute sir." A fan commented, "When a friend leaves he takes a big part of life with them and the one left behind stays with the remaining parts. That last dialogue by Satish Ji gives goosebumps." Another one wrote, "You made us cry… what a beautiful tribute to a friend. This video shows that our family is given by God but our friends that we choose are no less than family."

Satish Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Mr and Mrs Khiladi, among many others. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. He recently filmed for actor-director Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency.

