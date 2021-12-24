Anil Kapoor has tears in his eyes in Rhea Kapoor's birthday post for him, fan says 'bidai is an emotional moment'

Anil Kapoor got birthday wishes from his fans, friends and family on social media. All from his brother Boney Kapoor to his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor wished him as he turned 65.

Rhea's post included a picture from her recent wedding to Karan Boolani. The photo showed Rhea and Anil sharing a hug after the ceremony. Anil has tears in his eyes in the photo. “Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever,” she wrote.

A lot of birthday wishes, however, also made mentions of his ageless looks. His nephew, Arjun Kapoor even shared a bunch of pictures with Anil Photoshopped into each of them. The first photo showed him with a young Arjun, the second one included the same Anil with teen Sonam and Arjun and so on. The final picture shows him and Arjun in the year 2060 when Arjun is old and grey but Anil still looks young as ever.

Arjun wrote a poem for Anil in celebration of his birthday. “Youth ka Khazana, Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine, And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa,” he wrote.

Boney, too, shared an old picture of himself and Anil on Instagram. He wrote, “This was on the sets of Judaai in 1995 When he was 39 years of age and I was 40. Today in 2021, 24th December, he looks better and fitter as he celebrates his birthday. Many happy returns of the day, stay blessed and continue to look younger with every passing year.”

Farah Khan also shared a photo of them and wrote, “Loving this man since 1992.. everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work and his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded.. papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love you papaji.. my morning b**ch fest partner."

Sonam shared a bunch of photos of them and wrote, “Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!”

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's AK vs AK with Anurag Kashyap. His next project will be Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and others. He also joined the cast of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The announcement was made on his birthday.

