Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos, daughter Rhea wants her jacket back
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 last year, seems immune to the process of ageing. He invited offers from jeans brands looking for a model, as he shared two pictures of himself, taken over three decades apart.
The first picture shared by Anil saw him walking on the street wearing a denim jacket over a T-shirt and jeans. It was clicked earlier this year in Mumbai. In the second photo, he was dressed similarly, leaning against a car and lighting up a cigarette. The monochrome image was taken in 1980 in Kolkata.
Despite the two pictures having been taken 31 years apart, Anil looked youthful as ever. “As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai. 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.
Rhea Kapoor was in awe of her father and commented on the post, “I love this 👏 I would like my jacket back now thanks.” Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Swag 🔥🔥❤️.” Athiya Shetty commented, "so cool!!”
Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil talked about embracing a new fitness routine during the lockdown. “I have been toying with the idea of changing my workout routine for a while now, but it takes several months to really commit to a new regime and my schedule hadn’t allowed for that until recently. The lockdown gave me the perfect opportunity for that and so I poured myself into it and gave it my all. I still have a long way to go but it’s been fun and seeing the results inspires me to push myself even more.”
Anil, who was last seen playing a fictionalised version of himself in the Netflix film AK vs AK, has a number of films in the pipeline, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Animal, the Abhinav Bindra biopic and Takht.
