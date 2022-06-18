Anil Kapoor on not taking up new Hollywood projects: 'Sometimes I feel as if it is not worth my time'

Anil Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo and has a long line of projects in the pipeline. However, the actor, who played a quiz show host in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, currently has no plans of returning to Hollywood. He opened up about the reasons behind him not taking up a new project in the West. Also read: Anil Kapoor dances in towel, demands 400 takes in JugJugg Jeeyo blooper video; Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani mimic him

Anil will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the successful BBC series, The Night Manager. He will be playing the role of the arms dealer in the show that is titled Captain in India.

Talking about not taking up Hollywood projects anymore, Anil told Variety in an interview, “There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, because of various reasons. It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me. And sometimes it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role."

He is however, open to working in the West if the idea excites him and said, “But I’m always open to jobs which challenge me, which will help me grow my craft as an actor. And I would love to work with filmmakers who can challenge me and can make me a better actor in the West. I’m looking forward to that."

Anil Kapoor plays a romantic at heart husband in JugJugg Jeeyo who is planning to divorce his wife, played by Neetu Kapoor. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and will hit theatres on June 24. He will then also work on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter. The actor will also be seen in Olympic gold medal winner shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic, which stars his son Harsh Varrdhan's in lead.

