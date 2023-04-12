Anil Kapoor, Dino Morea react as Salman Khan shares new gym pic; actor talks about will power in latest post

Actor Salman Khan treated fans to a new photo of himself ahead of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the latest post, he talked about the gym and dining table being his ‘fairest place’ as he motivated fans towards fitness. His words left several praising him, including Anil Kapoor, Dino Morea and even Adbu Rozik. Also read: Salman Khan addressed claims of gaining six packs with VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan awaits the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo is clicked at Salman's gym as a treadmill is seen in the background. In it, he had his hair pulled back with the help of a hairband. He struck a candid pose in a brown sweatshirt.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote in the caption, “Gym n dinning table, the fairest places ever. Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh @beingstrongglobal #KBKJ #BeingStrong.” Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with compliments.Joining them, Anil Kapoor who is known for his fitness commented with lots of fire and clapping hands emoji. Dino Morea added, “Looking good #stayingstrong. Big Boss contestant Abdu said, ”Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro (This is great)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. Besides Salman in the lead role, it also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. It marks the Bollywood debut of Palak and Shehnaaz.

Recently the trailer of the film was released. It featured Salman in a chiselled body as he fights goons to protect his loved ones. After several accused him of taking help from VFX effects for his body, Salman proved them wrong at the trailer launch event. He went on to unbutton his shirt and showed his body to the live audience. He also told them "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)." He hinted that his body was indeed achieved after working out only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. He played a cameo role as his iconic character Tiger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON