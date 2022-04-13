Anil Kapoor recalls 40 years of friendship awith Satish Kaushik in birthday note for him. See post

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anil Kapoor has shared a beautiful note for his friend of 40 years, Satish Kaushik. The latter celebrates his 66th birthday on Wednesday. 
Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in stills from Mr India and Thar.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 02:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anil Kapoor has wished his one of the most loving co-star, director and friend of 40 years, Satish Kaushik on his birthday. Satish turned 66 on Wednesday. Anil and Satish worked together for the first time in 1982 film Woh 7 Din, also featured in 1987 film Mr India and will now be seen together again in their Netflix film, Thar. Also read: Thar: Anil Kapoor to work with son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, fans are more excited for his reunion with Calender Satish

Anil shared a Thar still along with a birthday note for Satish. The still shows Anil as a police officer and Satish as a constable. Anil wrote along with it, "Happy birthday, @satishkaushik2! Your birth certificate may say you were born in the 50s, but your smile, charm and passion for life suggest you are the youngest of them all. Near or far, from Woh 7 Din in 1982 to Thar in 2022- 40 years of friendship."

He continued in another tweet, "Working with you has always been a pleasure. May your little joys never desert you and may you have your happiest birthday yet."

Anil and Satish have also worked together on screen in Mohabbat (1985), Ram Lakhan (1989), Jamai Raja (1990), Deewana Mastana (1997) and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999). Satish has also directed Anil in his 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and 2002 directorial Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

Thar marks Anil's first project with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is set in 1980s and follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past. Sharing a few stills from the film, Harrsh Varrdhan had earlier dropped a few hints about the story. He wrote, “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. Watch as @anilskapoor and I clash in Thar.”

