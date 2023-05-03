Anil Kapoor recalls origin of 'jhakkass’, working with Nutan in Yudh: ‘She reminded me of my own mother’

Anil Kapoor has shared a few memorable stills from his 1985 film Yudh which had the iconic phrase "ek dum jhakaas". The film completed 28 years of its release on Thursday. The actor had a dual role and featured alongside Tina Munim, Jackie Shroff, Nutan and Danny Denzongpa in the film directed by Rajiv Rai. It also had special appearances by Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini. Also read: Anil Kapoor praises Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 after screening, Vikram reacts: ‘You so easily made my month’

Sharing the stills on Twitter, Anil wrote, "38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast!"

Recalling his time with Nutan who played his mother in Yudh, he further wrote, “I also loved working with Nutanji because she was always so warm and caring, she reminded me of my own mother.” For working with Hema, he said, "Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji! Yudh really was a gift that hasn't stopped giving. @dreamgirlhema @bindasbhidu."

Anil was last seen in 2022 film Jugjugg Jeeyo and has already shot for Animal in which he plays a police officer. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

He is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He has a pivotal role in the film that has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone among the lead cast. Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover also feature in the film.

Anil recently shared a workout video in which he could be seen exercising shirtless at -110 degree Celsius. "Naughty at 40 ka time gaya...its time to be Sexy at 60...#fightermodeon," he captioned the post. In the video, he could be seen undergoing cryotherapy by working out shirtless in an enclosed space with freezing temperatures and jumping and jogging while giving a thumbs up.

He has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of the Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala among the lead cast.

