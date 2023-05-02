Anil Kapoor praises Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 after screening, Vikram reacts: ‘You so easily made my month’

Earlier this week, Anil Kapoor met up with Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam after a screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the actor took to Twitter to praise the director and the team behind the film. He also thanked Mani for letting him be a part of the saga in a small way. He voiced the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 1 last year. Vikram also responded to the veteran actor and stated that Anil's comment meant a lot to him. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 4 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film earns over ₹200 crore gross worldwide) Anil Kapoor watched Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Sunday

Anil wrote a series of tweets about Ponniyin Selvan 2 and shared pictures of his meeting with Mani Ratnam at the screening. He posted, "Watching #ManiRatnam’s #PS2 was an exhilarating experience! The gripping drama, enchanting music and epic scale had me hooked from the very start! A special shoutout to #Chiyan who is fantastic, #aishwaryaraibachchan is brilliant in a difficult role..."

In the photos, Anil is seen smiling and chatting with the director and his wife. Anil and Mani have known each other for a few decades now. He worked with the director for his Kannada film debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983).

He continued, "@arrahman whose music lifts the film to an epic level, my friend #RaviVarman is cinematography is the highlight of the film and @ekalakhani who has killed it with the costumes." He finally added, "I am privileged and honoured to be a part of #PS2 in a small way …Congratulations to Mani Ratnam and the entire team for gifting Indian cinema with a real gem!"

Vikram replied to the actor on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you Mr Kapoor. Coming from a stalwart like you means a lot. You so easily made my month." He plays Aditha Karikalan in the period drama whose past romance with Aishwarya Rai's Nandini takes the forefront in the sequel.

Besides Vikram and Aishwarya Rai, Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Prakash Raj. The Tamil film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series, has already earned over ₹200 crore gross worldwide.

