Anil Kapoor recalls time from childhood when ‘it would be a big deal travelling in taxis’

Actor Anil Kapoor is all set to make an appearance on the celebrity food show, Star vs Food Season 2 on September 15. While Anil cooked up a treat for his friends, he also narrated incidents from his childhood.

Travelling in a taxi with chef Ganesh, his guide on the episode, Anil fondly recalled the time when he and his family would travel in taxis. It may be recalled that Anil's father, late Surinder Kapoor was a producer but saw long years of struggle in Bollywood before he could establish himself. Years later, his sons, actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor would take his legacy forward.

On the show, Anil spoke about a time when even travelling in taxis was a luxury for their family: “I have a lot of memories from my childhood, we used to live in Chembur (Tilak Nagar). We didn't have a car, we would travel by BEST buses. Then, when our condition improved a bit, we travelled in taxis. It would be a big deal travelling in taxis.”

He said they had developed a rapport with taxi drivers in the area where they lived. "When we lived in Sion, there was this huge community of taxiwalas. Whenever, we needed change for ₹100, or our mother needed it, we would approach them. I have spent special moments in taxis."

Star vs Food sees celebrities cook food with a chef, who guides them. In the past, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others, have been part of the show.

This episode with Anil Kapoor will also feature director Farah Khan, producer and actor Arbaaz Khan and Anil's sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor is among the most popular senior stars in Bollywood today. He is always in news - be it for his movies or, in recent times, for the manner in which he transformed his body and bulked up. Anil's daughter Rhea Kapoor got married in August at his home in Mumbai. She married her boyfriend of 12 years, fellow producer Karan Boolani.

