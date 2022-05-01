Anil Kapoor shares throwback pic of wife Sunita Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor; Neetu gets nostalgic

Anil Kapoor recently shared an old picture which left Neetu Kapoor feeling nostalgic. The throwback candid picture showed Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor with Neetu and the latter's mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. Fans also showered love on the picture and called them "beautiful memories." Also Read| Anil Kapoor talks about becoming grandparents in birthday post for wife Sunita, Sonam Kapoor shares old magazine cover

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share the picture, and captioned it, Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita (blushing emoji) #throwbackmemories." The picture showed Krishna in the front, followed by Neetu and Sunita. All the three ladies had plates of food in their hands and appeared to be at a buffet party. Neetu Kapoor remembered the old days as she commented on Anil's picture, "This is so nostalgic." She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Mom, @kapoor.sunita and me," along with a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, younger daughter of Anil and Sunita, also commented on the picture writing, "Mom face is just (fire emoji)." A fan replied to her comment that Sunita's face matches with her elder daughter and Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor. Another fan wrote, "I thought she is Sonam..so looks like her at the same age." One commented, "@kapoor.sunita looks like @sonamkapoor."Some fans got nostalgic, as one of them wrote, "What wonderful memories." Another commented, "Nostalgic memories...beautiful!!!" One wrote, "Great memories sir," while another said, "Old is gold."

Neetu Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been friends for a long time and even celebrated together when Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor and Sunita's daughter Sonam made their Bollywood debut together in 2007 film Saawariya. Neetu was also very close with her late mother-in-law, and recently shared to the Times of India that she used to complain to her about Rishi Kapoor. She added that she hopes she gets to share the same bond with her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON