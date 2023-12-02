Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film creates history in North America, grosses over $2.5 million

Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is off to a great start not only in India, but also in North America. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has become the 'highest grossing Hindi film on day 1' in North America. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said Animal was 'setting box office on fire'. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will likely take over Pathaan's box office opening at ₹60 cr

Animal box office collection in North America

He tweeted on Saturday, "Animal North America gross $2.5 million (approximately ₹20.8 crore) and counting. Setting box office on fire. Highest grossing Hindi film on day 1."

Moreover, as per US-based movie distributor Venky Reviews, Animal is set for 'very big profits' in the North American market. He tweeted on Saturday, “North America breakeven mark is around $3.8 million (approximately ₹28.8 crore). Will breakeven by tomorrow and enter into the profit zone. Very big profits loading in this territory!!”

Animal box office collection in India

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has garnered roughly ₹61 crore nett on day 1 at the domestic box. As per the portal, Animal's Hindi version collected ₹50.5 crore nett in India, Telugu version made ₹10 crore, while the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions collected ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama released in theatres worldwide on December 1. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Animal movie review read, "Violence reaches its zenith. Gore takes the centerstage. It's bloodbath all over. It's wild and wicked. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited Animal has been unleashed sending Ranbir Kapoor in a devilish, menacing and unhinged avatar. Do we love him? Yes, of course! Do we resent him, hell yes! Animal's problematic premise has already been discussed since it's teaser and trailer were unveiled. What the full film offers is a series of events, emotions and sequences leading up to a rather underwhelming climax, which is so rushed that you keep waiting if something more is yet to come post the end credits."

