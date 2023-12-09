Animal crosses Sanju to become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest worldwide grosser with over 600 crore

Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama, has divided public opinion, but still managed to emerge as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. As the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial crossed the ₹600 crore gross mark worldwide, it also set a record for Ranbir. Animal has surpassed Ranbir's Sanju to become his number 1 grosser. Also read: Ranbir's Animal crosses ₹600 crore worldwide in 8 days, makes history in North America with $10 million

Ranbir Kapoor's top 3 films

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal, which was released on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the blockbuster first week Animal has had since its release on December 1, the Ranbir Kapoor-led action film commenced the second week on a solid note. It has become the actor's highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office after beating his film Sanju's lifetime worldwide collection of ₹588 crore gross, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Director Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt's life, Sanju also featured Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On number 3 with ₹431 crore is Ranbir's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The Ranbir and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva opened a new universe of Astraverse for the Indian audience. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also had an extended cameo in the movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmāstra.

Animal's worldwide box office collection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The adult-rated blockbuster might have a shot at entering the ₹1000 crore club at the worldwide box office, but a lot will depend on how it performs around the Christmas weekend, when Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar will be released.

Animal grossed ₹563 crores worldwide in its first week and after the second Friday (8th day) collection, it did a business of ₹600.67 crore worldwide, as per the makers. It has already become director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmika Mandanna's biggest grosser by crossing Kabir Singh and Pushpa: The Rise, respectively.

About the film

Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.