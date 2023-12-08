Animal: Triptii Dimri's Instagram followers grow by a massive 320% since starring in Ranbir Kapoor film

Triptii Dimri has been making news for her film Animal, which was released on December 1. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and is being criticised by a section of the audience for promoting toxic masculinity. Amid buzz around her intimate scene in Animal as well as her 'lick my shoe' scene with Ranbir, Triptii's Instagram followers have drastically grown. Also read: Triptii Dimri breaks silence on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal Animal: Triptii Dimri gains 2 million Instagram followers since starring with Ranbir Kapoor in the action film.

In the past four week, Triptti Dimri's Instagram follower count has grown by 320 percent. She gained 2 million followers, taking her current follower count to 2.7 million on the social media platform. Until last month, her followers stood at around 600,000.

Who is Triptii Dimri?

She made her acting debut in the comedy film Poster Boys (2017) and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). Triptii Dimri gained acclaim for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) before grabbing attention for her supporting role in the top-grossing action film Animal (2023). Apart from her and Ranbir, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. She has a film with Vicky Kaushal among her upcoming projects.

Triptii Dimri with Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Triptii on shooting intimate scenes for Animal

Recently, in an interview with India Today, the actor got candid about shooting her much-talked-about intimate scene with Ranbir. Triptii Dimri said, “While signing the project, Sandeep told me that there’s a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image. And this is what I have. I leave it up to you, whether you're comfortable or not comfortable, you let me know, we'll work around it is what he told me... So, when I saw the references, I was like ‘wow, it’s an important moment between the two characters. That made me comfortable."

Triptii Dimri on Animal's ‘lick my shoe’ scene

In another interview with The Indian Express, Triptii addressed the controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal. In the particular scene from Animal, Ranbir’s character Rannvijay Singh aka Vijay asks Triptii's Zoya to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole.

Speaking about it, Triptii said, “It reminded me of what my acting coach had told me, the golden rule: Never judge your character. The characters you are playing, the character your co-actor is playing, all are human and humans have good and bad side."

