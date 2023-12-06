Animal worldwide box office day 5: Ranbir Kapoor film set to enter 500 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, may soon become his highest grossing film. The actor is known for his commercial hits like Sanju and Brahmastra. Animal has collected ₹481 crore gross at the worldwide box office after five days of its release as per latest update by the production house, T-Series. It will soon cross the ₹500 crore mark. Also read: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot at brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace? Pics inside

Animal box office report

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram post from the official handle of T-Series shared a film poster with the caption: “He is the Box Office #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal.” The poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor in his onscreen avatar had 481 crore written on it as the worldwide gross figure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A fan commented on the post, “Lagta Hai 1000 Crore Kama Kar Hi Manege (it seems they will stop only after crossing ₹1000 crore).” Another wrote, “Abhi to shuruaat hai (this is just the beginning).” A moviegoer said, “This comeback would have been even better if Bobby sir had got a role of 1 hour instead of 10 minutes in the movie.” A fan simply wrote “Telugu director” in the comments section.

Animal has been a rage in India as well as abroad ever since its release on December 1. The film has collected ₹283 crore at the domestic box office in five days, as per a report on Sacnilk.com.

Animal has already beaten Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra which had collected ₹418 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It is now behind Sanju which stands at the worldwide gross of ₹586.85 crore.

More about Animal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra and holds an ‘A’ certificate. It revolves around a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.