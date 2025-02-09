Anjana Sukhani had to do a kissing scene with Anil Kapoor without being informed: 'Wouldn’t happen with a star kid'

Bollywood actor Anjana Sukhani, who was part of Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-E-Ishq, criticized the director for being "mean and harsh" toward her in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She also recalled being made to perform a kissing scene with Anil Kapoor without any prior information. Anjana Sukhani and Anil Kapoor in Salaam-e-Ishq.

Anajana Sukhani on being made to perform kissing scene in Salaam-E-Ishq

Anjana said that she was not informed about the kiss with Anil Kapoor until the very last moment and only learned about it while walking onto the set. She added, "This wouldn’t happen with a star kid, right? I don’t think I was in a position to refuse. I was nervous and overwhelmed. I didn’t even have anybody around me to talk to about it. I was just told that this is what I had to do. I understand that, as an actor, if a script demands something, you have to be open to it. If a scene requires a kiss, that’s fair enough. But I am saying—at least inform me. Mentally, I need to be prepared. At the end of the day, this is still a form of intimacy, and I think I have carried that feeling for a very long time."

Anjana says she ‘wanted to cry’

Anjana felt that she was not treated fairly and believed she was taken for granted because she was new, assuming she would comply without refusal. When asked how she reacted at that moment, she said, "I wanted to cry because I was not mentally prepared for it. Even if I had found out half an hour earlier, it still would have come as a shock. I didn't know how to handle it, and I didn't have anyone to talk to about it."

Anjana stated that she never confronted Nikkhil about the incident and still carries some bitterness over it. She speculated that if she had refused, she might have been removed from the film, wondering what she would have done if she had been told the scene was important and that she had to leave if she didn’t comply. She further called it "unfair," stating that it wouldn't have happened to a star kid.

About Anjana Sukhani

Anjana made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Hum Dum and went on to star in several Hindi films, including Salaam-E-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Golmaal Returns, Sunday, and Good Newwz. She is currently seen in the romantic drama series Bada Naam Karenge, which marks Sooraj Barjatya's OTT debut. Produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions, the series stars Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in the lead roles. It is streaming on SonyLIV.