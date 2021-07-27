Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ankita Konwar corrects Twitter user for calling her Mrs Milind Soman, criticising her tweet about racism in India

Ankita Konwar recently called out racism in India. She said that people from the Northeast are dubbed as Indians only after they win a medal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Ankita Konwar, who is married to Milind Soman, calls out racism amid Olympics win.

Ankita Konwar has corrected a Twitter user after he called her Mrs Milind Soman. The fitness enthusiast, on Tuesday morning, had highlighted racism in India after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win at the ongoing Olympics Games in Tokyo.

Taking to Twitter, Ankita Konwar had tweeted, "If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as 'chinky' 'Chinese' 'Nepali' or a new addition 'corona'. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites."

The tweet received several reactions from her followers. One user said, "Not sure if I should like this message as I am ashamed of this fact, discrimination is part of our culture," to which Ankita said, "Realising it actually covers the basics." "Yes in general, you are right. But there are lot of us here who think everyone from Nagaland to Mumbai & from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a proud Indian irrespective of their religion, caste & colour. Cheers," another user said. "And that’s how we become a country! (heart emoji)."

However, a user was disappointed with Ankita's tweet. The man tweeted, "Very negative approach........ at least not expected from Mrs Milind." Ankita responded, "I’m Ankita Konwar."

Also read: Bharti Singh channel Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om and makes a special request to paparazzi, watch

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018 in Mumbai. In April, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture of them together, Milind had captioned the post, "3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweet heart that makes me smile.."

