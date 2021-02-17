Ankita Lokhande posts stunning swimsuit photos, gives a peek into ‘Valentine diaries’ with boyfriend Vicky Jain
- Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from her holiday in Shimla, with boyfriend Vicky Jain. She posted photos from the swimming pool and from one of their dates.
Ankita Lokhande has been sharing glimpses of her romantic getaway in Shimla with boyfriend Vicky Jain, much to the delight of her fans. She treated them to pictures of herself, chilling in an infinity pool, wearing a black backless swimsuit.
In the first image, taken from behind, Ankita gazed at the view in front of her. The second photo showed her posing in the water, while the third was another shot of her back, with her turning towards the camera and smiling.
“Don’t be easy to define. Let them wonder about you. #ankitalokhande #infinitypool,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Ankita also shared photos of her and Vicky on a date. They were seen smiling for the camera, having just completed a meal. “#valentinedairies 2021 with one and only Mr.jain @jainvick,” she wrote in her caption.
Earlier, Ankita shared a video of her romantic Valentine’s Day date night with Vicky in a gazebo beautifully decked up with lights and red balloons. “All I can say is I’m grateful for every single thing u do for me @jainvick #valentines2021,” she wrote.
Also read | Priyanka Chopra rules out duet with Nick Jonas: ‘Not going to expose myself by trying to sing with him’
Vicky and Ankita have been in a relationship for several years now. She often shows her love for him through mushy Instagram posts.
Last year, Ankita called Vicky her pillar of strength in an Instagram post. “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate,” she wrote. She also apologised to him for the hate that he gets for being in a relationship with her.
