Ankita Lokhande perches herself on boyfriend Vicky Jain’s lap in throwback photos from Goa trip

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:53 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande took a trip down memory lane and fished out pictures from an epic Goa trip with her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain, family and friends. In one of the photos, the couple was seen at a beach shack. She wore a red floral shirt and denim shorts as she sat on his lap. He was also dressed casually in a muscle tee and shorts.

Other photos showed Ankita and Vicky chilling with family and friends, including actor Aparna Dixit. “We are family. Who all r interested to go again???? raise ur hand goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa @aparnadixit2061 @jainvick @arpanlokhande32 @aditya.sahu.790 @a_s_h_i_t_a @sandeep.munshi @vandanaphadnislokhande @manasiayachit @sampurna.sahu,” the Instagram post was captioned.

Aparna expressed her wish to go on another trip with all of them. “Me me me. Lets go goa! What an amazing trip (just not the jelly fish and injuries),” she commented.

Last week, Ankita celebrated her 36th birthday with Vicky and a few friends, including actor Rashami Desai and producer Sandip Ssingh. She faced a lot of backlash from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans for partying.

Also read | AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

Though Ankita did not directly comment on the trolling, she seemed to give a reply to her haters with a cryptic quote shared on Instagram stories. “Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues,” the quote read.

She also shared another quote, which read, “I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more