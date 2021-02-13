Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain jet off on a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway. See photos
- Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain set off on a romantic holiday. While she shared glimpses from the plane and the airport, she has not revealed the destination.
Actor Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain, took off on a romantic vacation together ahead of Valentine’s Day. She took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video of them on the plane, which was captioned, “Enroute,” followed by a plane emoji. “Ok bye,” it added.
Ankita posted another picture of herself posing on the jet bridge with her face mask off. She was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, an animal print scarf, black pants and white sneakers. She is yet to reveal her holiday destination.
Vicky and Ankita have been in a relationship for several years now. She often shows her love for him through mushy Instagram posts.
Last year, Ankita called Vicky her pillar of strength in an Instagram post. “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate,” she wrote.
Also read: Deepika Padukone slams troll for abusive DMs, says 'Your family and friends must be so proud; deletes post later
“Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you @jainvick #viank,” she added.
Ankita, who rose to fame as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, transitioned to films with a supporting role in the historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, headlined by Kangana Ranaut. Her last release was Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
