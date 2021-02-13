Deepika Padukone slams troll for abusive DMs, says 'Your family and friends must be so proud; deletes post later
Deepika Padukone named and shamed a man after he sent her multiple abusive messages on Instagram. She took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of his texts and wrote, “Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you…” However, she later deleted it.
Deepika has been subjected to online hate ever since she was questioned by the Narcotic Control Bureau in relation to the Bollywood drugs abuse angle to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier this year, Deepika purged her social media accounts and kicked off 2021 with an ‘audio diary’ -- an aural record of her thoughts and reflections. She has also been sharing insights about herself, from her favourite comfort food to her favourite television show during her growing-up years.
On Saturday, Deepika also gave fans a glimpse into her ‘weekend mood’. She posted a candid picture of herself having a hearty laugh. She wore a grey hoodie and glasses.
Earlier this week, Deepika shared a sneak peek of her fun bake-off with her childhood friend, Hitesha, who revealed some unknown facts about her. According to Hitesha, Deepika washed everyone’s clothes during her bachelorette.
“On her bachelorette, she was obsessed with doing laundry for everyone because she doesn’t get to do laundry regularly,” she said, adding, “She would like, force us to give our clothes only so she could put it in the washing machine. Every day, twice a day, she was doing laundry and finding it so exciting.”
Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83, alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The film was supposed to release last summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apart from 83, Deepika has a number of interesting projects in her kitty, including Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, and the cinematic adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.
