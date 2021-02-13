Rana Daggubati on pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I felt it was the best time to get married’
- Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
Actor Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj, who runs an interior decor and events business, on August 8 last year, amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though their guest list had to be downsized to just 30 people, he said that he would not have wanted his wedding any other way.
Rana also opened up about his parents’ response to his decision to tie the knot with Miheeka during the pandemic and how married life is treating him.
Talking to Filmfare about his pandemic wedding, Rana said, “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”
Rana said that his parents were not bothered by the pandemic wedding. “They were extremely happy. The fact that I was getting married alone was enough motivation for them,” he said.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra first revealed ‘panties should be seen’ incident in 2018, said film was with a ‘ginormous Indian actor’
Calling married life ‘great’, Rana said, “You get a feeling of being balanced, settled. The bond you share is a great source of calm as well as energy. It’s fun, I’m definitely enjoying myself.”
Rana and Miheeka’s intimate wedding in Hyderabad was a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs. It was attended by Telugu stars including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. The couple also live-streamed their wedding in virtual reality for select guests to include them in the celebrations.
On the work front, Rana will be seen next in Prabhu Solomon’s trilingual, which will be released in theatres on March 8 as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu. The film is inspired by the life of environmental activist and forestry worker Jadav Payeng, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri looks glam in short polka number as she joins Bollywood Wives at event
- Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse of the event where she launched a food brand in the company of her 'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rana Daggubati reveals parents' reaction to pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj
- Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Valentine’s Day plans? Yet to be decided by their three-month old son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka first revealed ‘panties should be seen’ incident in 2018. Details here
- In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra wrote about an unpleasant experience with a director who said her 'panties should be seen' during a sensual dance sequence. She first talked about the incident at an event in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa is shocked as Raj Kundra shares 'bedroom secrets' in Valentine's video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer pins his hope on Rohit-Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment days before delivery
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox