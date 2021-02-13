Rana Daggubati on pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I felt it was the best time to get married’

Actor Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj, who runs an interior decor and events business, on August 8 last year, amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though their guest list had to be downsized to just 30 people, he said that he would not have wanted his wedding any other way.

Rana also opened up about his parents’ response to his decision to tie the knot with Miheeka during the pandemic and how married life is treating him.

Talking to Filmfare about his pandemic wedding, Rana said, “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”

Rana said that his parents were not bothered by the pandemic wedding. “They were extremely happy. The fact that I was getting married alone was enough motivation for them,” he said.

Calling married life ‘great’, Rana said, “You get a feeling of being balanced, settled. The bond you share is a great source of calm as well as energy. It’s fun, I’m definitely enjoying myself.”

Rana and Miheeka’s intimate wedding in Hyderabad was a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs. It was attended by Telugu stars including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. The couple also live-streamed their wedding in virtual reality for select guests to include them in the celebrations.

On the work front, Rana will be seen next in Prabhu Solomon’s trilingual, which will be released in theatres on March 8 as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu. The film is inspired by the life of environmental activist and forestry worker Jadav Payeng, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.

