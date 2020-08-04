e-paper
Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding on August 8: Everything you need to know from number of guests to rituals

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding on August 8: Everything you need to know from number of guests to rituals

Rana Daggubati’s father has revealed the guest list has been restricted to 30 people for Rana and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding. Read on for more details on the wedding that is set for this weekend.

Aug 04, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will get married August 8.
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will get married August 8.
         

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on Saturday, and parents of the couple have now given the details of the ceremony. While the guest list will restricted to 30, all rituals will be carried out in keeping with traditional Telugu and Marwari customs so that the “kids don’t miss out” on anything, the parents have said.

Rana’s father and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu told Times of India in an interview, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too.”

Miheeka’s mom Bunty Bajaj also told the daily, “All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don’t want our kids to miss out on anything. Only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won’t reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special. Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I’m trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can’t wait to see her reaction on the D-Day.”

The couple is set to get married on August 8. Talking about proposing her, Rana had said in May, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said. Rana added that he never consciously thought about marrying or not marrying someone from the film industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.”

