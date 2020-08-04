‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s case should be probed by CBI, Mumbai Police buying time to ensure evidence is destroyed’: lawyer

bollywood

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, has said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has endorsed the family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. KK Singh has been unhappy that Patna SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined soon after his arrival in Mumbai to investigate the death of the actor.

Vikas Singh said in a statement on Tuesday, “I don’t think any state government would have quarantined an enforcement officer. Quarantining of a police officer clearly means they want to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police.” Patna police started investigating the case after an FIR for abetment to suicide was lodged against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant’s father in the city.

Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI: Vikas Singh https://t.co/S5ZxFaf0gT — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

He added, “Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI.”

KK Singh on Tuesday requested Nitish Kumar to order a CBI investigation in the case related to the actor’s death. His request comes as an official of the Bihar Police, Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari was home quarantined in Mumbai, where he had gone to take part in investigations, by the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff.

A bench of Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son’s life was in danger. He also accused the Mumbai Police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor’s death.

Watch Sushant’s father’s video message; says ‘culprits are fleeing’

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor’s death are on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help. “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief,” he said.

After the actor’s demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput’s death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. However, this had led to a turf war.

