e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Siddharth Pithani shares messages sent for Sushant Singh Rajput by his brother-in-law: ‘It is because of company you keep’

Siddharth Pithani shares messages sent for Sushant Singh Rajput by his brother-in-law: ‘It is because of company you keep’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has shared several messages he had received from the actor’s brother-in-law, who was unable to contact Sushant directly.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 06:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has shared the WhatsApp messages he received from the late actor’s brother-in-law.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has shared the WhatsApp messages he received from the late actor’s brother-in-law.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has shared the WhatsApp messages he reportedly received from Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh in February. Singh was unable to contact Sushant directly, and Siddharth was supposed to communicate the messages to the actor, who was not in touch with his family at the time.

According to India Today, one of the messages addressed to Sushant, read, “Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly.”

Hindustantimes

Singh, who is married to Sushant’s sister, said in another message meant for the actor, “Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good...”

Perhaps referring to Rhea Chakraborty as his girlfriend, he said in another message, “Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance - your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family shares WhatsApp chats with Mumbai Police, had informed that Rhea Chakraborty’s family ‘kept him at a resort for 3 months’

Hinting at some other message, he wrote, “The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully short on time and energy.”

Siddharth released the messages around the same time as Sushant’s family shared the WhatsApp messages they had sent to the Mumbai Police in February, informing that the actor’s life could be in danger. Sushant’s father KK Singh had also released a video statement on Monday in which he said that he had “informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Calls grow for Rahul Gandhi’s return at helm
Calls grow for Rahul Gandhi’s return at helm
Ghaziabad suitcase murder: ‘Victim’ found alive
Ghaziabad suitcase murder: ‘Victim’ found alive
People with oxygen saturation below 95% not allowed in gyms
People with oxygen saturation below 95% not allowed in gyms
Lockdown effect: Peak power demand in Delhi drops by 15%
Lockdown effect: Peak power demand in Delhi drops by 15%
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In