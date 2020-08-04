Siddharth Pithani shares messages sent for Sushant Singh Rajput by his brother-in-law: ‘It is because of company you keep’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 06:52 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has shared the WhatsApp messages he reportedly received from Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh in February. Singh was unable to contact Sushant directly, and Siddharth was supposed to communicate the messages to the actor, who was not in touch with his family at the time.

According to India Today, one of the messages addressed to Sushant, read, “Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly.”

Singh, who is married to Sushant’s sister, said in another message meant for the actor, “Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good...”

Perhaps referring to Rhea Chakraborty as his girlfriend, he said in another message, “Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance - your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family shares WhatsApp chats with Mumbai Police, had informed that Rhea Chakraborty’s family ‘kept him at a resort for 3 months’

Hinting at some other message, he wrote, “The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully short on time and energy.”

Siddharth released the messages around the same time as Sushant’s family shared the WhatsApp messages they had sent to the Mumbai Police in February, informing that the actor’s life could be in danger. Sushant’s father KK Singh had also released a video statement on Monday in which he said that he had “informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more