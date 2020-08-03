Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani says actor cried, fainted at being associated with former manager Disha Salian’s death

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, has said that the actor was very upset after his name was associated with the alleged suicide of his former manager, Disha Salian. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, less than a week after Disha fell to her death from a high rise building on June 8.

Siddharth, who was also living with Sushant at the actor’s Bandra home, told Zoom that Disha had managed Sushant only for a short time, and yet she was described as ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager’ in news articles about her.

“He met her only once in his life,” Siddharth said. “She was Sushant’s manager for only a very small time.” Siddharth added that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha’s death. “His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him.”

Disha’s mother, Vasanti, said as much in an interview to Zee. “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time.”

Siddharth said that he slept in Sushant’s room that night, and went to his own room only after the actor had fallen asleep. Siddharth also confirmed that Sushant was taking medication for depression, and that the actor had made it Siddharth’s responsibility to ensure that he takes his medicines.

Siddharth also recalled how the actor had told him to move in with him, and had emotionally said that he doesn’t have anyone. “Sushant said, ‘I have no one. We will go away from all this. We will go to Pavna’,” Siddharth said.

Former actor and talk show host Simi Garewal wrote on Twitter recently that a CBI probe could uncover the connection between Sushant and Disha’s deaths. “#DishaSalian death must be investigated.Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR,” her tweet read.

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police against the late actor’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. The FIR alleged that Rhea threatened to frame Sushant for Disha’s death. “On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case,” the FIR said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

