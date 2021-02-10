IND USA
Deepika Padukone would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, reveals her friend
Deepika Padukone would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, reveals her friend

  Deepika Padukone's childhood friend, Hitesha Mehta, revealed in a new video that the actor would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, as she found it 'exciting'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:39 PM IST

After teasing glimpses of her bake-off with her childhood friend Hitesha, Deepika Padukone shared a longer video from the friendly competition. In the clip, her friend made some surprising revelations about her, including one about her bachelorette.

Hitesha said that Deepika would wash everyone’s clothes during her bachelorette. “On her bachelorette, she was obsessed with doing laundry for everyone because she doesn’t get to do laundry regularly.” She added, “She would like, force us to give our clothes only so she could put it in the washing machine. Every day, twice a day, she was doing laundry and finding it so exciting.”

Deepika and Hitesha have been friends since the fourth grade. Calling the bake-off her ‘way of getting back at’ Hitesha, Deepika said, “She has always been a topper in school. Best at everything, number one. This is the one thing I can do better.”


Earlier, in an interview with Femina, Deepika said that she manages her home and office herself, despite having an army of staff at her disposal. She revealed this habit perplexes husband Ranveer Singh.

In an interview, Deepika said that she deals with all the domestic problems herself and Ranveer often asks her why she chooses to do it. She added, however, that she does not know any way other than to be completely hands-on.

“So, my typical day is like anyone else’s, where I wake up and, sometimes, there is no water in the tap, or there’s some problem with the staff. It is like any other home or situation, which I handle on my own. That’s the way I have been brought up. I don’t know whether I do this intentionally or whether that is second nature to me, but including things like packing, unpacking, ordering groceries, managing the home and office—I do it all myself,” she said, adding, “And Ranveer keeps saying why do you want to get into it yourself, but I don’t know any other way of being.”

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi. Reports suggest that the film will open in theatres in the first quarter of this year.

