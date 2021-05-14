Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'
Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'

Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about her possible wedding with Vicky Jain. The actor has been dating the businessman for three years now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for a few years now.

Actor Ankita Lokhande has revealed that she is contemplating tying the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor has been dating the businessman for three years, and they celebrated their anniversary last month.

In a recent interview, Ankita opened up about her marriage plans, suggesting that she likes the Rajasthani style of weddings. She also opened up about her take on love.

"Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan," she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble. Sharing her definition of love, Ankita said, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority," she said.

In the interaction, she also revealed that she had tried making gulab jamuns for her boyfriend but it turned out to be a disaster. "During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway,” Ankita said.

The actor actively shares posts about her relationship on social media. Ankita also revealed she celebrated Holi with Vicky. She took to her Instagram Stories at the time to share videos of her and Vicky having fun. Their celebrations included water gun fights, smearing colour on each other, and dancing to iconic Holi songs.

Before she began dating Vicky, Ankita was in a serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple dated for six years until 2016. Ankita had recently opened up about the breakup, suggesting that she was not in a good state of mind after the couple split. Sushant died last year of an apparent suicide.

