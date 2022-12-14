Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain on their first wedding anniversary: We want to renew our vows after every three years

Actor Ankita Lokhande and husband, businessman Vicky Jain are celebrating their first marriage anniversary by completing the unfinished business, which is their long pending honeymoon. The couple have jetted off to Europe for a vacation, and they want to make the most of the 15-day long holiday.

“I’m going with my husband. I don’t care where I’m going. I just want to go out because we usually don’t get time, and our honeymoon has been pending since last year. I was really waiting for this moment. I literally thought I’ll put on mehendi and go for my honeymoon, but ditched that plan thinking I will be wearing gloves most of the time,” Lokhande says, adding, “We are completing one year together as husband and wife. It is very exciting”.

Here, Jain reveals, “Europe is supposed to be one of the most romantic destinations. We both love winter, so we thought it would be better to explore the place in this weather, which not many people do because it is zero degree temperature.”

From participating in a reality show to buying a new house, the couple celebrated lots of milestones in the last one year, with Jain exclaiming, “We experienced and lived a lot.”

The Pavitra Rishta actor shares, “We have always been very good friends. He has been someone with whom I shared all aspects of my life. Now, when I see Vicky as a husband, I know he is there for me. He is a very responsible husband. I feel lucky to have him in my life... My milestone is that I am trying to prove that I am a very good wife.”

Lokhande’s wedding was an elaborate affair spread over several functions, with the couple making a point to celebrate every festival together. And Jain credits the actor for it.

“As kids, we used to celebrate a lot of festivals together with the whole family, and used to get excited about it. We lost touch with each other as we grew up. But Ankita likes to celebrate everything, invite everybody, make memories, record it. This is how life should be,” Jain says.

Lokhande chimes in to reveal that she has a special hard drive where she is collecting all the memories, so that she can revisit them anytime she wants.

“Recently, I saw the raw footage of my wedding and got so emotional. I didn’t cry at my wedding because I was so excited. Today, when I look at the footage I cry because it was so beautiful. I make it a point to show it to everyone who comes to our house,” she says, with Jain adding, “Agar possible hua toh har 3 saal mein shadi karenge hu,. I want to renew our vows, especially after having kids. They were not at my wedding and I would want them to show how their mummy and papa got married”.

According to couple, they got on this journey together “pretty late”, and are now in a rush to do many things together. “Do good work, have a family… We are ready for any moment to come in our life,” they say while wrapping up.