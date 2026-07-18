Annu Kapoor backs Satluj OTT takedown, tells Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Why indulge in self-pity? Go to Supreme Court’

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj landed in controversy after being taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its release. The government's decision reignited the conversation around censorship and creative freedom, drawing mixed reactions from across the film industry after it took three years to release the film. While many have spoken against the move, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has come out in support of the government's stand, saying the makers should fight the matter legally instead of seeking public sympathy.

Annu Kapoor talks about the OTT removal of Satluj.

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Directed by Honey Trehan, the film was originally titled Punjab 95 and has spent years caught in a battle over certification. It eventually skipped a theatrical release and premiered directly on ZEE5 on July 3, since OTT platforms do not require CBFC certification. But within 48 hours, the film disappeared from the platform after the government directed ZEE5 to remove it, reportedly over concerns related to national security.

Annu Kapoor says the makers should move the Supreme Court

Speaking to Kadak, Annu Kapoor said the filmmakers should follow the legal process instead of taking the issue to the public. He maintained that if they disagree with the government's decision or the CBFC's objections, the right course of action is to approach the Supreme Court rather than seek support through public debate.

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{{^usCountry}} “If that's the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn't there? What's the point of crying about it?” Annu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If that's the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn't there? What's the point of crying about it?” Annu said. {{/usCountry}}

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Annu Kapoor also reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's earlier remarks about keeping art separate from politics. He said anyone making a film on a subject as sensitive as Satluj would have known it could run into controversy. In his view, if the makers believe they have been treated unfairly, the answer lies in challenging the decision legally, not by appealing to public sympathy.

“You acted in the film, and the rules clearly state that if the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court. Everyone knows that this is a controversial subject, and now you're begging the public for sympathy. Why indulge in self-pity? Go to the Supreme Court. What's the point of crying over it?” he stated.

'Peace in society is more important'

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Annu Kapoor also backed the government's concerns, saying that if a film is believed to have the potential to affect national security or disturb public order, those warnings should be taken seriously. For him, preserving peace and social harmony outweighs the release of any film.

Explaining his stand, he questioned whether the release of a film could ever be more important than preventing violence and unrest. He said that, as someone from the film industry, his priority would always be a peaceful society over any movie making it to audiences.

What is Satluj about?

Satluj tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose work exposed the alleged illegal killings and enforced disappearances that took place during Punjab's counter-insurgency period in the 1980s and 1990s. The film, which was originally titled Punjab 95, ran into trouble with the CBFC after it was submitted for certification in 2022. The board reportedly asked for 127 cuts, but the makers refused to make the changes.

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Soon after its release on ZEE5, the film was taken down following a government directive. Confirming the development, the streaming platform said, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”