Anshula Kapoor says Janhvi and Khushi gave her ‘one of the happiest days’ of her life after mehendi ceremony: ‘Love you’

With just a day left for her wedding, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations with Rohan Thakkar are in full swing. The daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor was surrounded by family and close friends as the Kapoor clan came together for an intimate mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Giving fans a glimpse of the joyous gathering, cousin Sonam Kapoor shared videos from the celebrations on social media, capturing the warmth, laughter and close-knit family moments ahead of Anshula's big day.

Anshula Kapoor shares photos from the celebration

Anshula Kapoor gets emotional as she thanks Janhvi, Khushi for magical mehendi celebration.

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In the pictures and videos from the ceremony, Anshula is seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, and siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. The celebrations also brought together cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahaan Kapoor. Her uncles, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, attended the festivities with their families, while actor Varun Dhawan, who shares a close bond with the Kapoor family, was also present.

Sharing glimpses from the celebrations, Anshula also penned an emotional note thanking sisters Janhvi and Khushi for making the day unforgettable. “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full ❤️@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.”

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Anshula Kapoor's mehendi look turns heads

{{^usCountry}} For her mehendi ceremony, Anshula stepped away from the usual shades of green and yellow and chose a striking teal-blue lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit blended contemporary design with elements inspired by Gujarat's rich textile heritage, making for a refreshing bridal look. The vibrant ensemble added a unique touch to the celebrations and quickly caught everyone's attention. Wedding celebrations began with Mata Ki Chowki {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her mehendi ceremony, Anshula stepped away from the usual shades of green and yellow and chose a striking teal-blue lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit blended contemporary design with elements inspired by Gujarat's rich textile heritage, making for a refreshing bridal look. The vibrant ensemble added a unique touch to the celebrations and quickly caught everyone's attention. Wedding celebrations began with Mata Ki Chowki {{/usCountry}}

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Anshula's wedding festivities started on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki held at her residence. Family members, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya, Janhvi and Khushi, attended the ceremony dressed in elegant traditional outfits. She later headed to Seoul, South Korea, for her bachelorette trip with her closest friends.

Anshula and screenwriter-script supervisor Rohan are set to get married on July 6, a date that Boney Kapoor had earlier confirmed. The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends last October.