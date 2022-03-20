Anshula Kapoor shares pictures as Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan. See pics

Natasha Dalal recently organised a baby shower for her sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan as she prepares to welcome her second child with filmmaker Rohit Dhawan. Natasha, who is married to Rohit's brother and actor Varun Dhawan, turned host for the shower held in Alibaug. The function was also attended by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, who shared pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram account. Also Read| Natasha Dalal says 'I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun Dhawan', lauds him for being supportive

In the pictures Anshula Kapoor shared on Instagram on Sunday, would-be-mom Jaanvi could be seen in a printed floral strappy dress as she posed with her friends. Anshula and the other guests were also wearing printed dresses. The first picture showed Anshula sitting next to the mom-to-be as they posed in a seating area next to a swimming pool. The next picture showed Natasha and Anushula posing for a selfie with another friend in the pool.

Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, "Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani, y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!!"

Fashion designer Shehla Khan, who was also seen in Anshula's post, shared more pictures from the function. One of the pictures gave a glimpse of the decoration, which included a wall of white balloons and a neon sign reading "baby shower." Shehla also shared a poolside selfie in which Anshula and Natasha could be seen in their swimwear.

Rohit and Jaanvi, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Niyara, in 2018. Niyara has been previously seen in pictures shared by her uncle Varun Dhawan on his Instagram handle.

Varun and Natasha shared their first wedding anniversary in January this year. Varun and Natasha had known each other since sixth grade and dated for several years before they tied the knot.

