Natasha Dalal says 'I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun Dhawan', lauds him for being supportive

Fashion designer Natasha Dalal has spoken about her bond with her husband-actor Varun Dhawan. In an interview with HT Cafe, Natasha also spoke about the importance of having a sense of individuality and how she would like to keep herself 'as busy as Varun'.

Natasha said, "That (making a name for her) is something I always wanted to do. Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun."

Speaking on constantly being under the media glare, she said, "I will never get used to being in the public eye. But it doesn't bother me. In fact, I've realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way." Natasha appeared on the web show Say Yes To The Dress India as her designer clothes were exhibited in one of the segments.

Opening up about her rapport with Varun, she said, "He is amazing and supports me in whatever I do. That's quite great." She also said, "Every time I meet a bride at my studio, it reminds me of my own experience. Getting married and having to do your own outfit, you get more insightful about the whole thing, because you realise so many things you didn't know before. You feel a connection with the bride." The couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary on January 24.

On Monday, Varun on Instagram had shared several unseen pictures from his wedding. Sharing the photos he had captioned his post, "1. To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear." In another post from his haldi ceremony, he shared pictures and wrote, "1 along with the red heart emoji."

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a private event that took place in Alibaug in the presence of family members and friends. Speaking about the low key celebrations, Varun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key. That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that.”

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya which also features Kriti Sanon. He also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline, which stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

