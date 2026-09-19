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Anshuman Jha left '2-3 big films' as he didn't want to be 'unhappy' on set: Jitna paisa, popularity de do... | Interview

Actor Anshuman Jha talks about his new film Hari Ka Om, father-child relationships, and why he left two big projects in the last one year.

Updated on: Sep 19, 2026, 12:19:48 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Anshuman Jha has carved his niche in Indian cinema with his choice of unconventional films over the years. The actor, best known for films such as Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Lakadbaggha, is currently starring in Om Ka Hari, a heartwarming drama about the relationship between a father and his son. And while the actor has made a name for himself by appearing in small- and mid-budget films, he says he often gets offers for bigger films too. But he often turns them down. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Anshuman talks about his philosophy of acting, Om Ka Hari, and more.

Anshuman Jha on Om Ka Hari

Anshuman Jha is starring in the new film, Hari Ka Om.
Anshuman Jha is starring in the new film, Hari Ka Om.

The Harish Vyas film is about a father and son clashing over their differing ideas about life and work. Raghubir Yadav plays the father, while Anshuman plays the son. Talking about how the film is relatable, he says, “In India, men don’t say ‘I love you’ to their fathers. They don’t open up to them, because aapne dosti hi nahi ki (you haven’t become friends). If you become friends, you can express love. Daughters are more expressive and have a special bond with their fathers. With sons, it is different.”

Anshuman recently became a father to a girl. Om Ka Hari is his first release since embracing fatherhood. “It’s so surreal that my first film (after becoming a father) is on a father-child relationship,” he adds.

Deep Dive

What themes does the film Om Ka Hari explore?

Om Ka Hari delves into the relationship between a father and son, focusing on their differing views on life and work, and how emotional expressions, particularly from sons, are often limited in Indian culture.

Why did Anshuman Jha turn down big film projects recently?

Anshuman Jha declined several big project offers because he prioritizes his happiness on set, believing that any sadness would reflect negatively in his work.

How does Anshuman Jha relate his personal experience to his role in Om Ka Hari?

Anshuman Jha connects deeply with his role in Om Ka Hari as it is his first film after becoming a father, making the father-son relationship depicted in the film particularly poignant for him.
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Anshuman on leaving projects

The actor says that the sadness will show in your work, and that is not how one can become a ‘star’. He explains, “If you are unhappy, it shows in your eyes and in your work. That camera is God’s eye. I always tell everyone: ‘Do what feels honest’. What you think, speak, and do have to be in sync. Then, if you become a star, good.”

Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas, also stars Soni Razdan in a pivotal role. The film is currently running in theatres.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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