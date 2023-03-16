Anshuman Jha marries Sierra Winters in Maithil wedding ceremony: 'Have four anniversaries to track'

Four months after their American wedding, Anshuman Jha and Sierra Winters got married once again following the traditions of a Maithil wedding in March. Anshuman and Sierra got married in October last year in North Carolina, USA, two years after they got engaged. (Also read: Anshuman Jha on getting married: A lot of dreams came true)

The traditional Indian Maithil wedding took place at Govardhan Eco Village outside Mumbai. It was his late mom's wish that he gets married according to the Indian traditions. Sierra's family arrived in India, for the first time, for the wedding.

Sharing a picture from the wedding, Anshuman wrote on Instagram, "Best Birthday Gift from the universe. Married her - Again. This time a traditional Vedic wedding - what ma wanted." It was his birthday on Wednesday and his friends and colleagues flooded the comment box with congratulatory messages. Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee wrote, "Congratulations and she is looking wow bless u both." Elli Evram commented, "Beautiful!!!!."

Calling it his fourth wedding, Anshuman said in a statement, "I believe in the institution of marriage, and I am glad both the families were together for this ceremony. My mother always wanted me to have a traditional Maithil wedding and Sierra wanted an Indian wedding. If you also count the two court marriages, we have four weddings so we have a lot of anniversaries to keep track of. But I am very grateful for all the love. My elder brother and bhabhi represented my parents."

Anshuman and his family, along with Sierra's family, met the Dalai Lama at Dharamshala in the first week of March, ahead of their wedding. It was at Dharamshala that Anshuman and Sierra met for the first time in 2019. He was visiting Dharamshala to get Tibetan medication for his mother. His mom was then ailing from cancer. Sierra - a Triathlon athlete and a food major at USA's Duke University, was by his side when he lost his mother.

Anshuman was most recently seen in Victor Mukherjee's directorial outing, Lakadbaggha, which released in January this year. He played the lead role of a vigilante animal lover in the film that also starred Milind Soman as his dad, and Ridhi Dogra as a police officer.

