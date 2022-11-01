Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anshuman Jha on getting married: A lot of dreams came true

Anshuman Jha on getting married: A lot of dreams came true

Published on Nov 01, 2022 05:03 PM IST

Actor Anushman Jha got hitched on October 29 after a two year engagement as the pandemic delayed his plans.

ByKavita Awaasthi

After a long wait, punctuated with delays due to the pandemic, actor Anshuman Jha got married to athlete Sierra Winters on October 29. The private wedding ceremony took place in North Carolina, USA.

The couple got engaged two years ago and were waiting for the pandemic to subside before getting hitched. Fulfilling her father’s dream, Winters was rowed across the lake by her dad and Jha was waiting for her on the other side. The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves and a select audience. Jha’s friend, fellow actor Paresh Pahuja, was his best man.

Talking about the ceremony, Jha shares, “Sierra always dreamt of a fall wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mum’s dream was to see me married. I always wanted to find a partner who inspires me. A lot of dreams came true that day, and I’m sure Ma was watching.”

Jha met Sierra in Dharamshala in 2019 when he was there to get Tibetan medication for his mother, who was then ailing from cancer. Winters is a Triathlon athlete and a food major at the Duke University (USA). She was by the actor’s side when he lost his mother.

The 37-year-old adds, “It was a perfect day and we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage isn’t a noun, it’s a verb, and we feel blessed to be entering this phase together.”

The couple plans to fly to Alaska for their honeymoon. After this, the actor will start promotions for his upcoming release Lakadbaggha, while Winters will fly to Israel in mid-November to participate in the Iron Man championship on 25 November. The Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

Story Saved
