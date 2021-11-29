Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Antim box office day 3: Salman Khan's film records second-highest opening weekend of 2021 with 18.61 cr collection
bollywood

Antim box office day 3: Salman Khan's film records second-highest opening weekend of 2021 with 18.61 cr collection

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth has beaten John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office. 
Salman Khan gears up for the release of Antim: The Final Truth, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Girish Srivastav)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 06:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth witnessed a rise on Sunday, collecting 7.55 crore on its third day. The rise in collection pushed led to the film collection 18.61 crore on its opening weekend. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: 18.61 cr. #India biz.” 

RELATED STORIES

According to Bollywood Hungama, Antim has now recorded the second-highest opening weekend of 2021. It also recorded the second-highest opening weekend in the past 20 months at the box office. 

Also read: Salman Khan asks fans to not bathe Antim posters in milk, says 'give it to poor kids'

On the other hand, John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate 2 found only a few takers. The film, according to Box Office India, collected 9.45 crore through its four-day opening weekend. The film opened to 3 crore on Thursday, collecting 1.85 crore on Friday, 2.1 crore on Saturday and 2.5 crore on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is slowly inching towards the 200 crore-mark. The Akshay Kumar-starred collected 2.05 crore on Sunday, pushing the total box office collection so far to 189.12 crore. 

“#Sooryavanshi gathers speed again on [fourth] Sun… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat continue to yield best returns… The journey to 200 cr begins: will it hit double century?… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: 189.12 cr. #India biz,” Taran tweeted. 

Although Bollywood is still finding its feet at the box office following the several months' lockdown, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry is preparing to release some big movies in December. These include Ranveer Singh's ‘83 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Marvel Studios will also be releasing Spider-Man: No Way Home in the coming month. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antim: the final truth salman khan aayush sharma
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP